KRRG’s 3rd Annual Spaghetti Supper

At any given time there are 50 to 60 families awaiting an invitation to move to a safe place like Canada. They are invited, but not required, to accept the invitation. They have suffered untold losses of life, freedom and dignity that we, in our free country, cannot imagine. They are eager to work, get an education and become active members of their communities. Many Canadians whose families have immigrated to Canada, have done the same,” explains Wilma Harding, KRRG Volunteer Coordinator.

KRRG invites families from the Blended Visa Office Referred-Program (BVOR) program which includes Government of Canada financial support along with financial, social and emotional support from our local group.

“We are eager to start the process to sponsor another family. This is when we come back to you – volunteers and community members – to help us reach our goal, as soon as possible. KRRG is planning a variety of fundraising events throughout the spring and summer,” says Harding. “We have coordinators in place for these events and we need lots of hands on deck to make them successful. Anyone who can spend a few hours of time will be very helpful. We welcome any assistance, no matter how small. Please contact us, along with your availability and talents, to be placed on our volunteer list. Our most valuable assets are our volunteers and community support.”

KRRG’s first spring event, in partnership with the Wasa Lions, is the 3rd Annual Spaghetti Supper on April 21, 2018, at the Wasa Community Hall (6145 Wasa School Road). “We need help setting up tables and decorating the hall from 9:30am until noon and cleanup from 7:00 – 9:00p.m. In addition, we would appreciate donations of home baked products for our bake sale. Oh, yes, and tickets are available at the door.”

To volunteer or for more information about the event, please contact Wilma Harding at 250-427-1767 or via email: cwarding@telus.net