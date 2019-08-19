KSSC swimmers qualify for provincials at the Kootenay Regional Swim Meet

Three Kimberley swimmers will move on to the provincial competition.

Brook Burki of KSSC placed first with gold and Ariana Drydale placed third with bronze in the 100 freestyle (KSSC file).

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club sent 15 swimmers to the Kootenay Regional Swim Meet on August 3 and 4, 2019, in Castlegar, British Columbia. Attending teams included: Castlegar, Trail, Colville, Creston, Nelson, Grand Forks, and Kimberley.

Pam Drydale of KSSC explained that athletes throughout the region have been competing since the middle of May.

“These athletes were ready for this meet and this competition. Kimberley swimmers continued to turn in best times, and many of our swimmers qualified for provincials in individual invents, and almost all the seahorse qualified for provincials in one relay,” she said.

Individual provincial qualifiers include: Brooklyn Burki, Ariana Drydale, Kenna Drydale, Oscar Jarvis, Ella Kalin, Brooke Stopanski, Luke Stopanski, and Jeremy Woods.

The Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club Wished good luck to Brooke Burki, Ella Kalin and Oscar Jarvis as they headed off to provincials in Kamloops on August 16-18, 2019.

“We are so very proud of all of our provincial qualifiers, and our provincial attendees,” said Drydale.

 

Kenna Drydale of the KSSC placed second with silver in the 50m fly (KSSC file).

Ariana and Brooke of the KSSC at the regional competition in Castlegar August 3 and 4, 2019 (KSSC file).

Oscar Jarvis of the KSSC is pictured in second place at the regional competition in Castlegar August 3 and 4 (KSSC file).

Kenna Drydale of the KSSC placed in third with bronze in the 100m breaststroke (KSSC file).

Previous story
Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed
Next story
Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Just Posted

Fun for kids and adult comedy to close Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN For the Bulletin The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival taking… Continue reading

East Kootenay Save On Foods stores fundraise for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie, Sparwood and Golden stores join together with a goal of $12,000

Tall Pines neighbourhood in Kimberley working towards FireSmart certification

The Tall Pines Strata Council has asked the City for a covenant exemption to remove 13 hazardous trees

New accessible doors at Kimberley Civic Centre

Just in time for hockey season, the City of Kimberley has completed… Continue reading

Kimberley climber off to world championships

Kimberley’s TJ Foley, age 15, has been climbing for about five years,… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Telus customers enraged as outrage hits fifth day

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Most Read