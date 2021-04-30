Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

In past years, Kulpreet Singh’s neighbourhood WhatsApp groups have been filled with political discussion and questions about lost cats. These days, however, the groups are full of inquiries the Surrey resident never thought he would see.

“In my neighbourhood group, someone posted this morning, asking, does anyone know if there are any vaccination pop ups today?” Singh, the founder of the South Asian Mental Health Alliance, told Black Press Media by phone Thursday (April 29), just hours after Fraser Health suspended its much-maligned system of pop-up clinics.

“I would ever imagine someone would be asking where to get vaccinated in my local neighbourhood group,” he said. “These kind of details should be available… on the Fraser Health website. You know, these are the dates, these are the requirements, and then you can register and then it would be very easy to just allow people to preregister and then display which (clinics) are full and which ones still have space.”

Valorie Crooks, an SFU professor and the creator of the COVID-19 Risks in British Columbia’s Neighbourhoods project, agrees. She said that the “whisper network” seemingly utilized to spread the word of the vaccine pop-ups wasn’t working.

While vaccines were brought to high-risk neighbourhoods, Crooks said, what remained lacking was transparency.

“I don’t think this is an effective strategy,” she said.

The whole idea of a pop-up clinic may be flawed from the get-go. Pop-up shops, she noted, do rely on the idea of surprise and scarcity.

“The thing is, do people want that type of pop up idea to happen in relation to vaccine rollout?”

Fraser Health said Thursday that they ran 10 pop-up vaccine clinics starting Saturday. At least four – Cloverdale, Surrey North, South Langley Township and Port Coquitlam – were announced only after they had already began, with many people standing in line for hours. Fraser Health said 6,000 people were vaccinated, but apologized for their lack of communication about the clinics.

“People want to get a better understanding of how do we actually choose these sites? And also, how are we informing people about the availability of this,” Crooks said.

However, she sympathized with an attempt by Fraser Health to do what many had been asking; go into high-risk neighbourhoods directly.

“I think that having are doubling down on the idea of bringing vaccines into communities where the rates are high, or risks are high, is a positive thing,” Crooks said. “This is something that many public health experts across Canada and internationally have said is an effective strategy.”

But even as Fraser Health tried to push down some barriers to vaccination, Crooks said they created others by not spreading the word in a way that allowed all people, including vulnerable frontline workers, to access immunizations.

Singh said that the pop-ups likely damaged confidence in the vaccine rollout altogether.

“What I heard on site was an individual in my network, who went on-site at around 7:40 a.m. in the morning, he waited six hours to get his vaccination,” Singh said, noting that this person, like many others, received conflicting information about the number of doses available and who would get one.

Singh is glad that Fraser Health suspended their pop-up clinics to look for more equitable solutions. While both the health ministry and Fraser Health have said they’ve been in contact with the BIPOC (Black and Indigenous people of colour) communities in hot spot zones, Singh said that bureaucracy has often gotten in the way of that.

“Sometimes community groups that want to support their work might not get the funding or might not get access to being part of the meetings where decisions are made,” he said, citing success he’s had with having youth ambassadors do public education work on the overdose crisis and wondering if similar work could not be done with vaccines.

READ MORE: Fraser Health apologizes for confusion, says no more COVID vaccine pop-up clinics planned

While health officials have said there is little to no AstraZeneca in B.C. right now, they will rethink the program when supply returns. Singh hopes that will involve a grassroots approach such as using mobile clinics, like Surrey has committed to, or using family doctors to get the word out to their patients.

“We can do innovation by having these sites connected to fields or parking lots of schools, and families of students who are affected can get their vaccination whoever in the hotspots,” he said, as one example. “There are a lot of other great innovative approaches; whether it’s at a church or a mosque or a Mandir or a Gurdwara – wherever the community congregates.”

But Singh cautioned against making volunteers shoulder the burden of vaccine education and access like Toronto has done with the Vaccine Hunters Twitter account.

“When we deploy volunteer groups to engage in this kind of activity… we’re not valuing their labour,” he said.

“Those groups, vaccine hunters, they’re putting labor to help and support people’s health and well being, whereas large systems already exist of people who are being paid to do these jobs.”

The rumours and lack of concrete information, Singh said, has only amplified the feelings of trauma and exhaustion already felt by many in the South Asian community.

“I’m concerned about right now about frontline and essential workers, and especially new immigrants and international students who are going through different waves of trauma because of their family situation and home situation in India, with the second wave of COVID, and the farmer protests,” he said.

“Then on top of that working frontline, during the pandemic here in Canada, and then them not even able to get a vaccine in an equitable way is not really fair. The least we could do to respect them and the sacrifices that they’re making working on the front line is to make sure that they get the vaccine.”

