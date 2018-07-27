Land on Kimbrook Crescent to see development after years of sitting vacant

The developer hopes to build two multi-family units

After years of sitting vacant, the property adjacent to Ptarmigan Apartments on Kimbrook Crescent will finally see some development.

Kimberley City Council has approved a development permit for two multi-family dwelling units located at 295 and 297 Kimbrook Crescent.

The property was originally subdivided in 1978, for the second phase to Ptarmigan Apartments located on the adjoining lot, and to be sold as individual condominium units under a strata plan.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock says that there will be two separate buildings with four units in each one.

“This site has been sitting empty for many years. It was initially part of the building phase of the building to the east (Ptarmigan Apartments), but it just never proceeded,” Pollock explained. “The property has been for sale many times over the years and we’ve had many inquiries for potential rezoning, for single family and things like that, it just never really went anywhere.”

Councillor Albert Hoglund says that the developer brought a proposal forward back in the 90’s, but nothing ever came of it.

“It’s nice to see something actually go through here,” he said.

Councillor Darryl Oakley agreed, saying this type of housing is required in Kimberley.

“It’s nice to see, it looks great,” he said. “It’s a good fit for the neighbourhood, and much needed for the community these days, so I would love to see this go ahead.”

Pollock says that a few BC Hydro right of ways run through the property, which required a slight re-design to the project, but none the less the developer is “ready to start on this [project] really soon”.

“There are still a couple of details on the servicing and landscaping plans that need to be confirmed prior to the building permit application,” said Pollock. “The proposed development meets all current zoning regulations for density and setbacks.”

He adds that the current development plan proposes to provide eight covered parking spaces and 14 uncovered stalls located under an existing BC Hydro Right of Way and provides a transition of design and massing between existing development from the apartment complex to the single and two-family dwellings at Kimbrook Crescent.

 

