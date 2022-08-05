Langley shooting victim’s family hopes to leave legacy in honour of Paul Wynn

Paul Wynn, 60, in a photo provided to IHIT by his family. (IHIT)

The family of one of the July 25 Langley shooting victims has begun fundraising online to create a foundation in memory of Paul Wynn, who was murdered in front of the Creek Stone Place building.

“This is a situation where we can’t just go on with our lives,” said John Wynn, Paul’s brother.

Paul was one of four people shot, two fatally, between midnight and 5:45 a.m. on a Monday morning. Police identified the shooter as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28. He was shot and killed by police that morning.

Paul was a Creek Stone resident, and part of the GoFundMe fundraiser is intended to go towards a bronze plaque to be placed on the side of the Creek Stone building, commemorating Paul and the other victim who died, Steven Furness.

“We want Paul’s legacy to live on,” said John.

For years, Paul had suffered from mental health and drug addiction issues.

But John wanted people to know that wasn’t his brother’s whole life.

Paul had started working years ago for a food supply company. He began working in the warehouse, taking graveyard shifts but making decent money and saving.

Eventually, he worked his way up to management at the firm. He had bought a $350,000 condo and was “set for life.”

But John said his brother made a mistake with drugs, and that caused his life to spiral.

His company was supportive, offering financial help, and the firm and his family tried to get him into rehab. But at the time, Paul turned it down.

“He really thought everyone was out to get him,” John said.

For two to three years, Paul lived on the streets. His family lost track of him several times, until they finally located him via the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley.

“To see him living under a tarp, that’s just wrong,” John said.

But Paul got off the streets thanks to Creek Stone opening in 2019. He was one of the earlier residents.

Creek Stone was designed to help the homeless and those at severe risk of homelessness. It is not a rehab program, but it has full-time, 24-hour staffing and is able to get people help and refer them to programs.

John has been told that Paul was outside tending to one of the building’s garden plots when he was attacked and shot.

The GoFundMe’s aim right now is to raise $25,000.

The funding will go towards a plaque at Creek Stone, helping the family with burial expenses, and any counselling needed for Paul’s son.

After that, the plan is to start a foundation in Paul’s name.

John said he was amazed at a recent, Aug. 3 vigil in Langley how many people said their lives had been touched by Paul’s.

He’s worried the attacks will be dismissed because most of the victims were homeless.

“These were not homeless people,” he said. “These were people who were left out.”

