Lastest census data focuses on employment and education in Kimberley

The last Census was in 2021. (Statistics Canada)

The latest data from Census Canada for the 2021 census dropped on November 30, 2022, and it paints a picture of Kimberley’s workforce.

Kimberley residents have more education than five years ago and more work from home. But the majority of the workforce are employees with full-time, permanent positions.

Of 6610 people over 15 in Kimberley, 5,695 have a high school diploma or equivalency. That’s just over 86 per cent, which is almost on the Canadian average of 88 per cent.

A further 3,875 have a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree. There are 730 people with apprenticeship or trades certificates. 365 people have Master’s degrees, 40 have degrees in medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine or optometry. The numbers of those with post-secondary degrees has risen by 365 people since the 2016 census, where out of 6,o55 working age people, 3510 had degrees.

There has been an increase in those who work from home since 2016, more than likely due to the pandemic. This follows provincial and national trends.

In 2016, 245 Kimberley residents worked from home. In 2021, that number had risen to 600.

What are Kimberley residents working at?

The largest sector is health care and social assistance, with 530 people employed in that industry. That is followed by retail at 445 people. Construction employs 275 people, manufacturing, 235. 295 people work in education. A further 265 people work in professional, scientific and technical services. Accommodation and food services employs 325 people, and arts, entertainment and recreation, 270. Public administration employs 290. The rest work i management of companies, real estate, administrative and support, waste management and other services.

The majority of Kimberley’s working people are employees with full time positions. There are 775 temporary positions, with 620 of those casual, seasonal or short-term. 655 residents are self-employed.

1,235 people commute within the census subdivision (Kimberley itself) and 1,035 commute to a different town, and almost all of them use a private vehicle. Public transit provided rides for 50 people, 275 walked to work and 65 bicycled.

