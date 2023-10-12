Latest Kimberley building report indicates change in housing type

The trend in building in Kimberley this year is more multi-family projects, such as the Harvest apartments, where ground was broken last week. Paul Rodgers file

Kimberley’s 3rd quarter building report was presented to Council at their regular meeting on October 10, 2023, and it indicates another solid year in permit activity, as well as a bit of a change in trends.

“It was a slower start to the year,” Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock told Council. “But it’s picked up into the fall. There are a couple of sizeable permits in recent months. By the end of September we’ve reached where we were at the end of last year.”

He added that there were a couple more multi-family developments anticipated to apply for permits by the end of the year.

And that is the change in trends — housing diversity.

There are a lot more multi-family new starts this year than there have been in previous years, which were dominated by single family home starts.

“The housing diversity shows a positive trend,” Pollock said. “Single family is always the most common but this year, multi-family is the most common. It’s great to see.”

“Its so good to see the multi-family rental units coming into inventory,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Sadly, it may be 12 to 24 months before people moving in, but they are underway.”

McCormick added that he appreciates Tyee Homes, Harvest Management and White Castle for showing such confidence in the community.

He said that the upcoming buildings were not low cost housing, they were market cost, but as all of them were dealing one way or another with CMHC, there would be a percentage of units in each development that would be under market value.



