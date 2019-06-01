Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

With wildfires already burning in Alberta, thoughts of last year’s smoke-filled summer are hot on residents’ minds.

Officials are already taking steps to prevent another devastating season, as the memory of last year hangs in the air.

In 2018, B.C. experienced the worst fire season on record with more than 2,000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned, according to new statistics released by Statistics Canada.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Wildfires in B.C. accounted for 60 per cent of the total burned area in Canada last year, a more than 50-per-cent jump for the seven-per-cent average from 1990 to 2018.

A estimated $615 million was spent on fire management and suppression operations in 2018. Additional costs associated with evacuation and property lost are not yet available.

READ ALSO: Dry March sparks fire concern

According to Statistics Canada, all air quality measuring stations had at least one day where the Air Quality Health Index reached a seven or higher, which is considered a high health risk.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virginia Beach shooting victims were veteran city employees
Next story
Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Just Posted

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

Marysville Daze this weekend

The first Saturday in June is coming up and that means it’s… Continue reading

Stage One water restrictions to begin in Kimberley June 1

It’s that time of year again. The City of Kimberley will be… Continue reading

Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

Opening scheduled for next year; current store to stay open till then

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Most Read