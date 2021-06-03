Latest numbers from BCCDC show two new COVID-19 cases in Kimberley

Stats are from week of May 23 to 29, 2021

The latest stats from BCCDC show two new COVID-19 cases in Kimberley. BCCDC file

After three weeks of reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the Kimberley local health area, the latest numbers released by the BC Centre for Disease Control show that Kimberley has two new cases.

The stats are for the week of May 23 to 29, 2021.

Cranbrook has nine new cases, Fernie, one, Windermere four, and Creston, two.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week that people still need to be cautious, as the incubation period for people exposed during the May long weekend will begin showing up as new cases around this time.



