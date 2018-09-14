Launch of Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin Farmers’ Market Trail will strengthen relationship between farmers, markets, and market-goers

Sept. 11, 2018, Vancouver, BC – The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is launching a new online tool connecting locals and tourists in the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin region to markets and farmers offering local, in season foods. The launch is part of the province-wide BC Farmers’ Market Trail initiative, a website and promotional platform supported through partnerships with Destination BC, Columbia Basin Trust, and Kootenay Rockies Tourism. The Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin focused website highlights the region’s unique farmers’ markets, foods and farms for locals and visitors to discover when planning their culinary travels through the region.

“We are so proud to showcase the amazing farmers’ markets, farmers and food in the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin on the BC Farmers’ Market Trail website,” says BCAFM Executive Director, Heather O’Hara. “There is exciting potential to build on this platform and support even greater marketing collaboration between farmers’ markets and vendors from the region in the years to come.”

While more than 145 farmers’ markets across BC are currently showcased on the new informative website (23 being in the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin), added investment by regions ensures richer photography, and additional content like unique characteristics of each farmers’ market in the region, what’s currently in season, and features on specific farmers’ markets highlighting what they have to offer.

“Our region is showcased for many reasons, but I believe this is the first time that our farmers’ markets are being placed front and centre,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and CEO. “This website will bring attention to our region and its agricultural products, support access to healthy food and enable agricultural producers to expand their markets and grow their businesses.”

Farmers’ markets are the leading distribution channel for farmers’ in the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin region. Farmers in the region say the most significant challenge to come in the next three to five years is distribution, transportation and storage, and say the greatest opportunity is increasing sales and demand at farmers’ markets specifically.

With more than $150 million contributed to the provincial economy each year from farmers’ markets, tapping into BC’s growing tourism economy is hugely important.

“A huge portion of farmers’ markets rely on tourism dollars, but sometimes visitors don’t know where to go,” says Forest McCormack, owner of McCormack Farms, a ‘century farm’ located in West Kootenay region. “With the trail, people now have the ability to plan their vacation around what markets are in the area.”

“Buying local not only tastes good, but it feels good – you can put a face to your food,” says McCormack. “I run an open-door policy at our farm, so people can come see where their food is produced, there are no closed doors.”

Although some may mourn the end of summer, autumn brings harvest season, meaning plenty of fresh, hearty produce to go around, with many farmers’ markets open well into the fall if not year-round. For the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin region, a great variety of foods continue to be in season for September, including blackberries, apples, corn and much more.

The BCAFM anticipates that farmers’ markets in all regions of the province will be highlighted over the next two years, in line with ongoing marketing campaigns and support from regional tourism marketing organizations and Destination BC.

To explore the Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin farmers’ markets on the BC Farmers’ Market Trail visitwww.bcfarmersmarkettrail.com/region/kootenay-rockies-columbia-basin.

Previous story
MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app
Next story
Michelle Nex running for City Council

Just Posted

Astounding virtuosity of Gabriel Palatchi displayed at Studio 64

Argentinian-born keyboard artist Gabriel Palatchi demonstrated his extraordinary musical ability in a… Continue reading

Acoustic R & B / blues concert Live at Studio 64

Clinton Swanson Trio concert Live at Studio 64, September 29, 2018

Launch of Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin Farmers’ Market Trail will strengthen relationship between farmers, markets, and market-goers

Sept. 11, 2018, Vancouver, BC – The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets… Continue reading

Mountain City Travel and Avalon Waterways help the East Kootenay Foundation for Health bring the MALDI TOF a little closer to reality

For the Bulletin Have you or one of your loved ones ever… Continue reading

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

Most Read