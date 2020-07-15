Paul Vogt assumed the role of President at College of the Rockies on Monday, July 13. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

Leadership transitions at the College of the Rockies

Paul Vogt steps in to lead the College as former president David Walls retires

A leadership change at the College of the Rockies is now official.

Paul Vogt served his first day as president and CEO of the regional post-secondary institution on Monday, July 13, as David Walls — who has held the role for the last seven years — has now retired.

“I’m excited to begin building on the College’s success and good work,” Vogt said. “The College has an excellent teaching reputation, and I have been impressed with the employees and management team’s overall passion to provide outstanding educational and innovative programming, especially in these challenging times.”

Vogt comes to the College of the Rockies with extensive experience in public administration. He served eight years as teh head of the Manitoba public service and seven years teaching at a post-secondary level. Vogt held the role of president at Red River College in Winnipeg, spearheading efforts that included building industry engagement through applied research partnerships and attracting federal research grants.

Vogt holds a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Manitoba. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and has received numerous graduate fellowships and public service awards.

Heading into retirement, Walls served as president and CEO of the College for the last seven years, and has had an extensive career in the post-secondary sector.

Walls’ tenure with the College included some significant milestones, including implementing a full four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the Cranbrook campus, launching a hospitality management diploma for the Invermere campus’ first diploma program, a complete College rebrand, overseeing projects such as the Patterson Hall trades facility and new 100-bed student housing currently under construction.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank David for his leadership for these last seven years and congratulate him on his retirement,” said Randal Macnair, Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors. “I would like to welcome Paul to the College, and look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Just Posted

Leadership transitions at the College of the Rockies

Paul Vogt steps in to lead the College as former president David Walls retires

First Quarter Policing Report delivered to Kimberley City Council

Standing in for Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel, Cpl. Kate… Continue reading

City of Kimberley to seek grant to develop new composting plan for biosolids

Council has directed City of Kimberley staff to apply to the Local… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is… Continue reading

Eight-time Canadian long drive champion Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk plays Trickle Creek

Calgary’s Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk, the eight-time women’s Canadian Long Drive National Champion… Continue reading

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

Most Read