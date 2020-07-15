Leadership transitions at the College of the Rockies

Paul Vogt steps in to lead the College as former president David Walls retires

Paul Vogt assumed the role of President at College of the Rockies on Monday, July 13. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

A leadership change at the College of the Rockies is now official.

Paul Vogt served his first day as president and CEO of the regional post-secondary institution on Monday, July 13, as David Walls — who has held the role for the last seven years — has now retired.

“I’m excited to begin building on the College’s success and good work,” Vogt said. “The College has an excellent teaching reputation, and I have been impressed with the employees and management team’s overall passion to provide outstanding educational and innovative programming, especially in these challenging times.”

Vogt comes to the College of the Rockies with extensive experience in public administration. He served eight years as teh head of the Manitoba public service and seven years teaching at a post-secondary level. Vogt held the role of president at Red River College in Winnipeg, spearheading efforts that included building industry engagement through applied research partnerships and attracting federal research grants.

Vogt holds a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Manitoba. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and has received numerous graduate fellowships and public service awards.

Heading into retirement, Walls served as president and CEO of the College for the last seven years, and has had an extensive career in the post-secondary sector.

Walls’ tenure with the College included some significant milestones, including implementing a full four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the Cranbrook campus, launching a hospitality management diploma for the Invermere campus’ first diploma program, a complete College rebrand, overseeing projects such as the Patterson Hall trades facility and new 100-bed student housing currently under construction.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank David for his leadership for these last seven years and congratulate him on his retirement,” said Randal Macnair, Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors. “I would like to welcome Paul to the College, and look forward to working with him in the coming years.”