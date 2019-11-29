One of the cats found in the cold in the South Okanagan - (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are investigating an animal crutely case in the South Okanagan following the death of two cats.

RCMP said they recently received a complaint about five cats stuck in a wire crate in the back of an open pickup truck.

Upon investigation, protection officers found one of the cats already dead and four others living in their own feces and urine.

READ MORE: BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Tragically, two of the five cats died while being transferred to the South Okanagan/Similkameen BC SPCA branch.

While one of the remaining cats is healthy, the second survivor named Raffi will need around $1,580 in medical costs to fix his teeth and to receive treatment for skin irritation caused by the poor living conditions.

BC SPCA stakeholder relations officer Eileen Drever said the incident should remind pet owners to keep their animals safe in the colder months.

“This time of year we see a sharp increase in the number of calls about domestic and farm animals who are distress in outdoor situations,” said Drever.

”One of the most common situations we encounter is dogs who are tethered outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.”

Drever said if animals must be kept outside, their shelter should be located off the ground and insulated from the cold.

To help Raffi please click here.

For more information on pets and cold weather safety, you can visit the BC SPCA website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia
Next story
Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

Just Posted

New year may bring further reduction to flat tax in Kimberley

If Council adopts the new flat tax bylaw, it will be reduced again by $80 in 2020, increase for vacant lots

Purcell International Education hosting community information night on proposed international school

The session takes place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7p.m. at McKim school

Selkirk Junior Girls volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Selkirk Junior Girls Volleyball team finished their season last weekend at… Continue reading

Slick jazz and entertaining anecdotes at Superstein concert in Kimberley

Review of the Worlds Apart concert by Andrea Superstein, live at Studio 64

Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

Most Read