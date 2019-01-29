January 30 is Bell Let’s Talk Day (File contributed/Bell Let’s Talk)

Let’s Talk: Join the world’s largest conversation on mental health

Jan. 30 is the annual day for people to reach out and share their stories about mental health and combat the stigma

It’s time to talk about mental health.

Wednesday, Jan. 30 is the eighth annual Bell Let’s Talk day, a day that’s become the largest conversation about mental health in the world.

“Everyone’s engagement in mental health is crucial to making progress, and we can all join the conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sending messages of support to fight the stigma, call for action and directly drive Bell’s funding for mental health programs,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, in a statement. “We’re grateful to these leading organizations for encouraging everyone to get engaged in the mental health cause and make sure our voices are heard on what promises to be the biggest Bell Let’s Talk Day ever.”

ALSO READ: 350 B.C. first responders to gather and talk about their mental health

Since its inception in 2011, over 867,000,000 interactions happened over the phone and online in accordance with Bell Let’s Talk, with an expected 1 billion interactions to happen by Wednesday. Over 900 partners will help lead the day by focusing on four pillars: Anti-Stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership.

ALSO READ: Victoria business responds to downtown attack with mental health initiative

On Jan. 30, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs to help fund these pillars for any one of the following interactions:

  • Talk: any phone call made (including long distance) by Bell wireless phone customers
  • Text: every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
  • Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the Bell Let’s Talk emoji, or the Bell Let’s talk day video at twitter.com/bell_letstalk
  • Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk day at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk, or the use of a Bell Let’s Talk profile picture frame
  • Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk day video at instagram.com/bell_letstalk
  • Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and video.

So far, the day has raised $93,423,628.80, and by Jan. 30, Bell hopes to surpass $100 million.

For more information, visit bell.ca/letstalk

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Wildsight to host Candlelight vigil to honour mountain caribou next Tuesday in Kimberley
Next story
Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Just Posted

Dynamiters win lone weekend game in double overtime

Highlights: Nitros win 2-1 in OT against Fernie https://t.co/emeO2CGiUn pic.twitter.com/GLaR7X8IHQ— Josh Lockhart… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

Ron Robinson, Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell will be in Cranbrook to hold a special media availability

Wildsight to host Candlelight vigil to honour mountain caribou next Tuesday in Kimberley

Mountain caribou have, sadly, been in the news this month, as it… Continue reading

Much work being done on fire protection for Kimberley

City has applied for fundign for fuel reduction; exploring possibilities of St. Mary Valley fire guard

Kimberley United Church Women present 60th Annual Scottish Tea

A long time Kimberley tradition continues on February 2, 2019, as the… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Competing for skilled workers with U.S. states getting more difficult, study says

Let’s Talk: Join the world’s largest conversation on mental health

Jan. 30 is the annual day for people to reach out and share their stories about mental health and combat the stigma

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Contract employee airlifted from Elk Valley mine with serious injuries

Teck says a serious incident occurred around 12 p.m. today in a contractor maintenance shop

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Most Read