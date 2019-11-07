Liberal winners and losers gathering in Ottawa today after party loses majority

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen in his office as he meets with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Re-elected, newly elected and even defeated Liberal MPs will gather today on Parliament Hill for the first time since Canadians clipped the wings of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in last month’s election.

The two-hour get-together is not a formal caucus meeting, just a chance to congratulate winners and commiserate with losers.

Trudeau’s grip on power was ultimately weakened with the Liberals winning 157 seats — 13 shy of a majority in the House of Commons.

The party was shut out entirely in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Trudeau does not face a potential revolt over his leadership, but returning Liberal MPs do expect him to make some changes.

Among them; paying more attention to the views of caucus, bringing more diverse voices into his inner circle, returning to more positive messaging, and concentrating more on communicating the Liberal government’s successes on the economic front.

The Canadian Press

