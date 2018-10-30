Liberals close gap on fundrasing Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

The federal Liberal party just scored its best-ever third quarter fundraising result in a non-election year — but still fell $1 million short of the money raked in by the Conservatives.

According to the latest quarterly financial reports filed with Elections Canada, the governing party pulled in nearly $3.8 million between July 1 and the end of September, from some 33,000 donors.

The Conservatives, who’ve proven their mettle time and again as fundraising champs, took in $4.86 million in the same period, from 36,655 contributors.

RELATED: Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Still, as the clock ticks down to the next election in a year, the fundraising gap between the two parties closed significantly during the third quarter.

The Conservatives raked in more than $6 million in each of the first two quarters — almost double the Liberal hauls.

The NDP continued to lag far behind, raising just $861,889 from 11,877 donors in the third quarter. That was only marginally better than the Green party, which pulled in just over $555,000.

RELATED: One year to election: Trudeau Liberals gear up for tussles on climate, premiers

The NDP reported similarly dismal results in the first half of the year but party spokesman Guillaume Francoeur says the total of $3.1 million raised so far this year is still slightly better than the amount raised at the same point last year. And he says the party has just revamped its fundraising program and expects to see improved results in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations
Next story
Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

Just Posted

Another winning weekend for the Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros host divison rivals Columbia Valley Rockies and Golden Rockets this weekend

Blind date with a book returns to Kimberley

For the Bulletin Lotus Books is bringing Blind Date With a Book… Continue reading

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

USW in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

Special jerseys for a special cause for Kimberley Dynamiters

Nitros raise funds for Kidney Cancer research

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

B.C. man arrested in connection to violent home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundrasing Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

Most Read