BC Ferries had planned to sell beer or wine with a meal. (Black Press File)

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

BC Ferries passengers looking forward to sipping a cold brew while enjoying the passing scenery are sorely disappointed as the promised June arrival of alcohol hasn’t materialized.

Back in April, it emerged that the company planned to sell beer or wine after 11 a.m. if served with a full meal. The pilot project intended to allow limited alcohol sales in the Pacific Buffet aboard the Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

However, the delay does not seem to be down to BC Ferries, but rather the BC Liquor Regulation Branch.

“We originally planned for a June launch, pending approval of the liquor license application,” said Astrid Braunschmidt, Manager of Communications and Media Relations at BC Ferries, in a written statement. “We are still waiting for the license. When we have it, we can confirm a launch date.”

ALSO READ: Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

BC Ferries indicate they are in the dark as to when they will be allowed to serve alcohol.

“We don’t have an indication of when that [the issuing of the license] will be. As soon as we have the licence, we’ll be able to identify and confirm a launch date,” said Braunschmidt.

To keep up-to-date this summer sailing season, visit bcferries.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October
Next story
PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

Just Posted

City working towards emissions reduction goals

The City of Kimberley is reporting significant improvements by the City towards… Continue reading

Kimberley residents asked to leave ‘fawn in area’ signs alone

Signs are there for the protection of deer and people

‘It’s been an honour’: Kimberley family bids farewell to homestay students

Brothers Dennis, Thomas and Joe Lee have all lived with the Panylyk family for several years.

Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth seized in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Weapons and case seized as well

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain Fesitval set to go this weekend, rain or shine

The event encourages zero waste; everyone to bring their own coffee mugs, take the shuttle service.

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Most Read