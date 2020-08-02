The B.C. Wildfire Service has responed to a cluster of suspected lightning-caused fires in the Revelstoke area, as a thunderstorm is being blamed for multiple starts over the last 48 hours. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Service.

Lightning blamed for multiple fire starts across Kootenays

Southeast Fire Centre says ground crews, air support responding to fires near Revelstoke, Nakusp

Lightning is being blamed for multiple wildfires that have sparked across the Kootenay region over the weekend, as conditions have dried up due to soaring temperatures from an ongoing heat wave.

On Sunday, an information bulletin from the Southeast Fire Centre said that ignitions had been reported in the Arrow, Boundary, Columbia and Cranbrook fire zones over the previous 48 hours, as a thunderstorm had rolled through the region.

While no large fires were reported, B.C. Wildfire Service crews, along with air support, responded to a cluster of four fires visible from the Revelstoke area, located on, or near, Mount Begbie. The largest of those fires is estimated at 0.1 hectares, and is being tackled by ground crews and helicopter support.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are also responding to a wildfire in the Burton Creek area, roughly 35 kilometres south of Nakusp. That fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares in size, with airtanker and rappel crews also supporting the fire suppression efforts.

The BC Wildfire Service says it strategically deployed crews and resources across the region on standby ahead of the forecasted thunderstorm, to ensure rapid response capabilities.

The Southeast Fire Centre reminds that Category Two and Category Three fires remain banned, and to be responsible with campfires, as conditions are dry and fire danger ratings remain high to extreme in some areas of the region.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search suspended for man missing in Kootenay River near Canal Flats
Next story
B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Just Posted

Lightning blamed for multiple fire starts across Kootenays

Southeast Fire Centre says ground crews, air support responding to fires near Revelstoke, Nakusp

Search suspended for man missing in Kootenay River near Canal Flats

Man reported missing after swimming into river to rescue dog that had been swept into the current

Fire activity picking up as thunderstorms roll through Southeast Fire Centre

The Southeast Fire Centre is reporting increased activity as the heat wave… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Gray Creek Pass is 30 years old in August

Tom Lymbery shares his knowledge of the history of the Pass

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Most Read