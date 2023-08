UPDATE: Four new wildfires discovered in Harrison Lake area on Tuesday

Update: 4:06 p.m.

The B.C. Wildfire service reports four wildfires along the east coast of Harrison Lake, all of which were discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BCWS reported small fires at Cogburn Creek, Bear Creek, Macs Cove and Bear Mountain. The Cogburn and Bear Creek fires are new and listed as less than one hectare as of mid-Tuesday afternoon. The Macs Cove and Bear Mountain wildfires are 1.1 hectares and 1.5 hectares in size, respectively. At this time, there is no danger to structures or the public.

The cause of three of the four fires – the exception being Macs Cove – is believed to be natural.

Rain has begin to fall in Agassiz-Harrison, but with thunderstorms comes the potential of further wildfire ignitions.

Update: 12:16 p.m.

Another small wildfire has been discovered south of Macs Cove on the shores of Harrison Lake. The wildfire is about 1 hectare in size and is out of control. The cause has not been determined.

The Agassiz Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service are assessing the fire on Bear Mountain. An initial attack crew and air support have been assigned. The Bear Mountain fire does not at this time put structures or the public at risk.

Original Story:

A wildfire has ignited on Bear Mountain near Harrison Hot Springs.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire is 1.5 hectares in size as of early Tuesday morning. This fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning as thunderstorms rolled through the eastern Fraser Valley Monday evening.

This is the second wildfire in the Harrison area to be discovered in three days. A wildfire on the south side of Chehalis Lake is out of control. The southern Chehalis Lake wildfire is 28 hectares in size – no change since Monday – as of Tuesday morning. This fire is suspected to be human caused.

The largest wildfire in the area is on the north side of Chehalis Lake and is holding at 767 hectares in size.

Air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley has improved and is currently at a 2 on the Air Quality Health Index. However, that is expected to worsen somewhat throughout the day, dipping into the 4-6 range.

More to come.

