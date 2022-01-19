Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

