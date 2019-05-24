Mrs. Pasiechnyk’s Grade 2 class at Lindsay Park Elementary School (submitted file).

Lindsay Park Students creating mural as community project

The mural will be unveiled at the Lois Creek skating rink next week.

The students of Mrs. Pasiechnyk’s Grade 2 class at Lindsay Park Elementary School have been busy learning about their community throughout the past school year.

In an attempt to complete a collaborative class project, which makes an improvement to one of Kimberley’s shared neighbourhood spaces, the students decided to create class murals showcasing the many special things about the city and its beautiful surrounding area.

After completion, the murals will be attached on the exterior of the Lois Creek Skating Rink, a City-owned facility located in the neighbourhood of Townsite.

“The class has been very fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from local artist and retired teacher, Helen Robertson, who has helped with the design and creation of these murals,” said teacher Corissa Pasiechnyk. “The entire school has worked together to make and glaze tiles from clay, which Helen has then fired in her kiln. Each tile represents one of our four seasons, and will be used to create a border around the murals.

“The City of Kimberley has shown great support for this project and has committed to making structural and aesthetic improvements to this space, as well as being responsible for mounting the artwork to the rink.”

On Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. the Grade 2 students’ work will be hung at a special celebration, where City representatives will be present.

Pasiechnyk adds that the project has been supported financially by the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas grant through the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) and the Regional District of the East Kootenay (RDEK).

Mrs. Pasiechnyk’s class would like to thank The City of Kimberley, The CBT and the RDEK, Trevor Bird (classroom parent) for building the frames, and Helen Robertson for all of her time and expertise.

 

