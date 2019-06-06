Lindsay Park students unveil community mural project

The mural is now a permanent fixture at the Lois Creek skating rink in Townsite.

On Friday, May 31, 2019 students from Lindsay Park Elementary school, along with parents and representatives from the City of Kimberley, gathered to unveil the Mural Project by Mrs. Pasiechnyk’s Grade 2 class.

Pasiechnyk’s class has been learning about community throughout the past year. The project, of creating a mural, is part of an initiative to improve Kimberley’s neighbourhood spaces.

Students decided to create class murals showcasing the many special things about the community.

The murals were attached to the exterior of the Lois Creek skaring rink in Townsite. The City was involved by helping to hang the murals at the City-owned space.

The project has been supported financially by the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas grant through the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) and the Regional District of the East Kootenay (RDEK).

Mrs. Pasiechnyk’s class would like to thank The City of Kimberley, The CBT and the RDEK, Trevor Bird (classroom parent) for building the frames, and Helen Robertson for all of her time and expertise.


Kimberley Dynamiter commits to Humboldt Broncos

Forward Braiden Koran has committed to play with the Broncos for the 2019/20 season

