REWATCH: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

The election is coming up on Sept. 20

The Kootenay-Columbia candidates are now live in Black Press’ candidate forum. (Contributed)

Get to know the Kootenay-Columbia candidates in this online forum hosted by Black Press and sponsored by the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce, 24/7 Petro Canada and Columbia Bookkeeping.

Have a last minute question? Send to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com or comment on Facebook.

READ MORE: Kootenay-Columbia candidates talk climate change in online forum

Election 2021

