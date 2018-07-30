Local area service doesn’t go through for 100 block of Norton Ave.

Residents of the 100 block of Norton Ave will see a gravel parking lane and no curb on the west side of the street after a local area service was denied through the petition process.

Back in May, Kimberley City Council received a petition from residents of the 100 block of Norton, stating that they wish for the City to pay for the reinstatement of the sidewalk, curb, and paved roadway. This came after several meetings between City staff and residents, and after Council had agreed in April to proceed with original construction as planned.

Then in June, Council voted to formally petition the adjacent property owners of the west side of the 100-block for asphalt paving of the parking lane and concrete roll curb as a local area service on Council initiative. A local area service would mean the City and the residents share the cost of construction, with the City’s contribution being 40 per cent.

As Corporate Officer Maryse Leroux outlined in a report to Council, in order for a petition for a local area service to be certified as sufficient, the petition must be signed by the owners of at least 50 per cent of the parcels that would be subject to the tax (local area service). Valid petitions were received from nine of the property owners within the benefitting area representing a total assessed value of over $2 million.

“The number of petitions received has been determined be sufficient, therefore Council may not proceed with consideration of adoption of the local area service bylaw,” wrote Leroux. “As a result, the project will proceed with gravel parking lane and no cure on the west side of the 100 block of Norton Avenue.”

