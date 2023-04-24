Ramona Wildeman, author of “Siege Of Herons”, will be giving a talk at the Kimberley Public Library on Friday. Photo submitted.

Local author to give workshop at Kimberley Public Library

The Kimberley Public Library is hosting a meet-the-author event on Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m. with local author Ramona Wildeman.

The Bulletin interviewed Wildeman in October 2022 about her book “Siege of Herons – Collective Nouns Alphabetically,” which at the time had been selected as a finalist in the Children’s Book category for the Canadian Book Club Awards.

READ MORE: Kimberley-based author selected as finalist for Canadian Book Club Award

Wildeman was born, raised and went to university in B.C. and has had a life-long love of books, reading and learning new words.

“I love words and I am curious,” she said. “I probably have no less than 10 dictionaries/thesaurus in my house, in many languages. I love learning, I love etymology, learning the history of words.”

Wildeman has become a “champion of self awareness” and encourages those around her to notice and observe their inner and outer worlds. She is also an avid photographer.

“Siege of Herons” focuses on collective nouns, old words, not commonly found in the lexicon. Wildeman said she wrote this book, her first picture book, to bring those words back into our language, and inspire people to notice and observe and create new collective nouns.

Wildeman’s workshop will be 30 minutes long, with 15 minutes focused on five things she learned self publishing her first book, with a 15 minute question and answer segment to follow.


