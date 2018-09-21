Local business giving back to the community

Earth’s Own Naturals is donating money from membership fees to give directly back to the community.

Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel, owners of Earth’s Own Naturals, have been making their way throughout Kimberley this week giving back to the community in the form of donations.

“The community has been really good to us and in tern we have to be good to them,” said Weitzel.

Bowler explained that the company has been saving up funding from membership fees to give directly back to the community. This week they donated $1,000 to the Take A Seat Campaign at Centre 64, which is raising money for the installation of new seats in the theatre.

Bowler and Weitzel also donated $1,000 to the Kimberley/Cranbrook Wildsight branch, to use how they see fit. Branch Manager Andrea Chapman says the funds will likely go towards upgrades at the Open Gate Garden.

“This year we’ve had a summer student helping out in the garden, but aside from that we’ve had very little funds to work with,” explained Chapman, who adds that the funds will be used for things like straw that help the garden function.