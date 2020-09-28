Local environmental group Mainstreams conduct planting project along Mark Creek

A continuation of work building on the City’s flume replacement

On Monday, Sept. 28, local environmental group Mainstreams conducted a planting project along the banks of Mark Creek.

Last year, Mainstreams did some planting on the other side of Wallinger, in the park located in front of what is now the home of Bohemian Spirits Distillery. Monday’s work was a continuation of that project.

“We’re trying to build on what the city has done with the flume replacement,” said executive director Laura Duncan. “Just making a better habitat for fish and all sorts of aquatic and terrestrial creatures. By putting in trees and shrubs we’ll shade to the creek eventually, some of these bigger trees, and also nutrients will go into the water.

The project also aims to provide a habitat for insects, birds and small mammals.

“We’re just trying to beautify things. Improve the ecological values and also provide a nice place for people to enjoy and recreate.”

The team planted a wide variety of native trees and shrubs along the banks of the creek, which will help soften the area. They planted maples, alders, birch, kinnikinnick, junipers, orgeon grape and more.

They will also put down native grasses between the rocks along the water, again to provide habitat and nutrients into the water.

Mainstream is an environmental society based out of Kimberley. Their three main focuses are environmental education, focused primarily on water and climate change, water quality monitoring and restoration work.

They run several programs that they deliver to schools primarily. They also have three upcoming community events.

The first was this past Saturday, a nature walk at Eimer’s Lake. On Saturday, Oct. 3 they are hosting a community walk into Lois Creek and the following Saturday, they will have a walk down Mark Creek, discussing the ecological values and the history.

“All three programs are looking at those sites for their ecological interests and values, but also through the lens of past, present and future,” Duncan said. “So we’re giving a how things got to be the way they are now and where do we think things are going, so that’ll bring in the whole aspect of a changing climate.”

Mainstreams get their funding from places like Columbia Basin Trust, Telus, Fortis and many more.


