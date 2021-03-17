Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.

Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.

Local family venture manufacturing medical face masks

Caliper Safety Inc. was born last year to help produce locally-made medical masks amid COVID-19

As global demand for medical personal protective equipment (PPE) dominated the health care system in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local entrepreneur came up with an idea and a plan.

Mike Hambalek, a long-time entrepreneur in the Cranbrook area, started up Caliper Safety Inc. as a family venture with his five grown children, manufacturing medical-grade face masks at his home workshop just north the city.

After nearly one year of research, retrofitting a workshop space and setting up manufacturing equipment without any instruction or technical manuals, Caliper Safety Inc. is now capable of producing 1.2 million medical masks a month at full capacity.

“We got started with the idea of helping after COVID-19 started, because we saw how badly PPE was needed in Canada and how much of it failed Canadian standards,” said Hambalek.

“After reading how many millions of offshore face masks our government and large companies had purchased and how many millions had failed medical testing, we decided that we wanted to make a premium face mask that passes all Canadian medical specifications so we can keep Canadians safe and at an affordable price.”

Mask samples were sent off to a lab in Ontario for testing and the results demonstrated that they passed the ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) F2100 Level 1 and ASTM F2100 Level 2 medical quality.

Caliper Safety Inc. is now in the process of applying for a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL), which will allow it to sell the masks as medical devices for use in Canada. Receiving that MDEL license will also help with sales to medical institutions and government organizations.

Hambalek says local support has been overwhelming, with distribution at local retailers such as Home Hardware in Cranbrook and Nelson, Initial Custom Design and Embroidery, Farm To Folk. Additionally, the company is selling direct to businesses who need masks for customers and employees, both locally, and across North America.

With the idea sparked last spring, it took a few months, two business plans and hundreds of hours researching everything possible about a surgical-style medical mask, before securing funding with Community Futures – East Kootenay.

While financing was approved, there were other challenges to work through, including soaring prices for material costs as the pandemic became the global focus last summer, however, the company was able to work through those issues with equipment and material suppliers in order to keep the selling price lower.

Hambalek said there was lots of local help from Caliper Machine & Hydraulics to get the equipment running properly while Stahl Electric, Paulson Fire & Flood, Premier Plumbing and Heating, Tin Craft, Isosceles IT, Leiman Homes and Reflect Design Co. also contributed in various aspects in the company’s early days.

While waiting on equipment to arrive last summer, one garage bay in a large workshop was renovated into a a medical clean room, as well as an office and lunch room area. Eventually, two full 40-foot shipping containers showed up and the company went to work installing the equipment and setting up a production system.

Much of the equipment is extremely technical, and came with little instruction from the manufacturers or included instruction manuals written in a foreign language. Additionally, rural internet speeds caused some issues, as watching blurry YouTube videos or video-conferencing with the manufacturers proved to be challenging.

“Lack of training manuals has definitely been our Achilles heel as the factory couldn’t send anyone to do the install and set-up,” Hambalek said. “It has definitely been a steep learning curve.”

Hambalek and his son, Bruno, were able to work through those challenges after lots of troubleshooting and trial and error, eventually producing not just the masks, but also their own instruction manuals and training videos. The family business also includes sons Corey and Christopher and daughters Milana and Melissa, along with their spouses, Steve and Lloyd, respectively, and Hambalek’s wife, Laura.

“We have learned beyond what we thought we ever could, as every day there is something new to learn,” said Hambalek. “This is truly a family business as every member of our family contributes in their own way.”

Anyone wishing to order masks or seeking more information about the company can visit the Caliper Safety Inc website or call (250) 977-3223.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha
Next story
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

Just Posted

The beer selection at Kimberley's newest brewery Grist and Mash. Paul Rodgers photo.
Grist and Mash, Kimberley’s newest craft beer tap room opens its doors

Natalie and Tyrone Reitman have officially opened the doors to Grist and… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort wished locals a Happy St. Patrick’s Day along with news that they are extending the 2020-21 season by a full week. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Kimberley Alpine Resort extends season by one week

Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Wednesday they are extending their ski season by… Continue reading

Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.
Local family venture manufacturing medical face masks

Caliper Safety Inc. was born last year to help produce locally-made medical masks amid COVID-19

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award, formerly known as the Kimberley Arts Council Goolden Memorial Scholarship. Don Davies was a beloved member of the Kimberley arts community. Bulletin/John Allen file.
Cranbrook musician chosen for Don Davies Memorial Scholarship

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

Most Read