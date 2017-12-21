Ilo Van Gilder from the Kimberley Aquatic Centre, Lifeguard Haylie Farquar and Jeff Bromley of United Steel Workers (Submitted file).

Local lifeguard hosts free swim to give back to community

Haylie Farquar is hosting a free swim with the help of RBC and USW

Haylie Farquar has been a lifeguard at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre for the past three years.

This year, with the help of staff at the Royal Bank and the United Steel Workers (USW) union, Farquar is giving back to the community by hosting a free community swim.

The free swim night will be held on Wednesday, December 27 at 7p.m. and anyone is welcome to come.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Robyn at RBC,” said Farquar. “She [granted] me with $150 to do something positive and give back to the community, so I decided to host a free community swim.”

Farquar says that the USW union 1-405 also helped her to complete her goal.

“With the help of the union I was able to give back for the holidays,” Farquar said. “If you’re stuck inside or dealing with the holiday craze, come to the pool to do a couple lengths, spend some time soaking in the hot tub or float down the lazy river.”

Farquar, while working full time, has been working hard to make the free swim a possibility. This will be the last free swim of the new year.

Previous story
Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured
Next story
Supreme Court upholds dangerous offender provisions in Criminal Code

Just Posted

8th Annual Turkey Runoff

Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC

Kimberley Artisan Market raises $2000 for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

By Corey Bullock… Continue reading

Alpine Canada looking for volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the 2018 ski racing season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Alzheimer Awareness Campaign builds support, understanding for Kimberley residents living with dementia

The campaign will officially launch on January 8, 2018.

Grater Good donates $1000 to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Robin Dixon from the Grater Good presents a cheque for $1000 to… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

VIDEO: Police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the Delta department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

3 goaltenders, 6 defencemen and 14 forwards will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea

Most Read