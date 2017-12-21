Local lifeguard hosts free swim to give back to community

Haylie Farquar is hosting a free swim with the help of RBC and USW

Haylie Farquar has been a lifeguard at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre for the past three years.

This year, with the help of staff at the Royal Bank and the United Steel Workers (USW) union, Farquar is giving back to the community by hosting a free community swim.

The free swim night will be held on Wednesday, December 27 at 7p.m. and anyone is welcome to come.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Robyn at RBC,” said Farquar. “She [granted] me with $150 to do something positive and give back to the community, so I decided to host a free community swim.”

Farquar says that the USW union 1-405 also helped her to complete her goal.

“With the help of the union I was able to give back for the holidays,” Farquar said. “If you’re stuck inside or dealing with the holiday craze, come to the pool to do a couple lengths, spend some time soaking in the hot tub or float down the lazy river.”

Farquar, while working full time, has been working hard to make the free swim a possibility. This will be the last free swim of the new year.