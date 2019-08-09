Local off-road vehicle clubs get funding for signage, trail maintenance

The Cranbrook Snowmobile Club is receiving $2,250 from the provincial government that will go towards ensuring there is proper signage at Lumberton Trial as well as producing accurately detailed maps for riders.

Additionally, the Kootenay Rockies ATV Club is also receiving $6,358 that will go towards clearing four sections of the Semlin Lamb Trail totalling 6.9 kilometres that is covered with debris and alders.

The funding is part of a province wide distribution of $200,000 that is going to various outdoor and off-road recreation groups. The funding was allocated based on an application process, with 22 clubs receiving varying amounts for their projects, according to a government press release.

The provincial government, alongside organizations such as the B.C. Snowmobile Federation, the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association and ATVBC canvassed 28 applications before making final decisions on the 22 successful proposals.

The next intake of applications from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund is set for early 2020 where an additional $20,000 will be available for trail projects. The fund was created three years ago and is replenished from a portion of registration fees collected from off-road vehicles.

Provincially, there are 10,000 kilometres of off-road vehicle trails managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley to receive CBT Community Wildfire Education grant

Just Posted

Kimberley to receive CBT Community Wildfire Education grant

(Columbia Basin) – 2017 and 2018 saw extreme wildfire activity with a… Continue reading

Take what you need, give what you can: first food pantry installed in Marysville

Thanks to the initiative of Gerry Frederick and the support of other… Continue reading

Environmental groups celebrate Jumbo decision

Wildsight, Jumbo Creek Conservation Society say resort cannot be built unless reassessed

Kimberley Council will host next meeting at Garden View Village

If you had, by chance, been planning on attending the next meeting… Continue reading

UPDATED: Kootenay Lake’s MV Balfour still not running

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new Voyager story

New story plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

VIDEO: Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Most Read