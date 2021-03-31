Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley is partnering with Pedal and Tap, The Shed, and Catering By Sinclair to have food delivered to their patio. Just one of the many ways local businesses are adapting to newly implemented restrictions banning in-restaurant dining. Paul Rodgers photo.

Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley is partnering with Pedal and Tap, The Shed, and Catering By Sinclair to have food delivered to their patio. Just one of the many ways local businesses are adapting to newly implemented restrictions banning in-restaurant dining. Paul Rodgers photo.

Local reactions to sudden ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions

After the Provincial Health Authority announced a new set of three-week “circuit breaker” restrictions, shutting down indoor dining, group fitness activities and expanding mandatory mask requirements in schools, Kimberley’s local business community has once again had to adjust their operations at the drop of a hat.

“They didn’t even give us 24 hours to make the changes, but again, it wasn’t a surprise because that’s just kind of how things have been going the past year,” said Nicole Leclair, co-owner of restaurants The Shed and Pedal and Tap. “Luckily it’s something that we’ve done before, so we had a lot of stuff in place already and we just had to repeat it.”

Columbia River – Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechock told the Bulletin he questions if these sorts of restrictions should be province-wide and said his office has been getting countless calls and emails from people in the riding furious with the new restrictions disallowing in-person dining particularly.

READ MORE: Restaurant restrictions should not be province wide: MLA Clovechok

Leclair said that that’s a tricky thing for her to comment on and the only thing she can do is “roll with what [she’s] asked to do.”

“We are going to do everything we can to operate outside,” Leclair said. “We’re extremely happy that we’re not in total lockdown and that we have the option of having a patio. We’re bringing in a lot more seats and we’re just hoping the weather cooperates.”

From March 30 to April 19, Pedal and Tap and The Shed are closed to indoor dining but are offering takeout and have their patio open. Make sure to follow them, and other local restaurants for updated hours, as they are subject to change these days.

Over Time Beer Works has also partnered with The Shed and Pedal and Tap for a creative solution: you can order food from either restaurant and have it brought to you on the spacious patio at Over Time. Wednesdays through Sundays you can also get food from Catering By Sinclair.

Kent Lees, owner of The Sullivan Pub, said that they’ve had their patio open for a couple weeks now with all necessary COVID protocols in place, and now they’re trying to just manage their business with the 20 to 30 patio seats they have, plus takeout sales.

“This time of year you’re basically relying on locals, there’s not a lot of tourist industry so there’s a few restaurants in town and I think everybody’s doing a really good job of trying to provide good takeout service and the community’s doing a really good job supporting us,” Lees said. “We had a really good last night with takeout and so, as was last time, the community supported us and got us through and hopefully that’s the same case this time.”

Leclair said she’s also confident the community will rally behind local businesses to support them over this next three-week stretch.

“I can’t imagine going through this in an urban centre where you kind of get lost in the mix,” she said. “Our customers are our friends or the people that come out here regularly that we’ve gotten to know over the past ten years and we have all the faith in them, and all we’ve got to do is tread water, we’re not trying to break records here we’ve just got to make it through to the end.”

Mayor Don McCormick said he was “pretty fussed” upon hearing the announcement on Monday and said that here in the Kootenays, particularly the East Kootenay, this new shutdown “felt like a real kick.”

One of his concerns, he said, is that as this is a three-week order, he’s skeptical any meaningful, programatic or timely relief could be implemented for impacted employees.

“I can’t imagine that the government is going to come out with something that is going to provide a support that’s going to hit the mark. So really we have a three-week window here where we need to look after business ourselves.”

McCormick said that even just in the past 24 hours it’s been “inspiring” with the way the community has rallied to support its local businesses.

“It’s absolutely inspiring to see business supporting business, and the way the community is lining up to support takeout for the restaurants, it truly is amazing,” McCormick said. “I think the businesses themselves are less fearful this time around because it’s been done before, in other words, all of the work and effort they put into survival last spring and into the early summer is going to pay dividends on how they pivot here for the next three weeks.”

However, McCormick said that though the community reaction has been inspiring, the people he feels for most right now are the employees who are now out of work. “

They don’t have a safety net, there is no income coming in and that’s really the folks that I feel the most sorry for,” he said. “However, if the community rallies hard behind takeout and behind buying punchcards and all of the other activities that are being put in place, those people are going to be hired back and not so many may lose their jobs.”

McCormick and Leclair were of the same mind that the hope is this latest restriction will in fact only last three weeks and that it won’t be extended beyond that.

“The truth is that out here, we’ve been doing our job,” McCormick said. “I mean we’ve only got 19 cases pandemic to date and have just done an incredible job as a community in keeping the cap on COVID and that includes the visitors that have been coming to town, it truly has been amazing. So I don’t expect that’s going to change, so at the end of the day we can control what we can control and that’s our own behaviour and we need to just stay focused on that.”

While this is just one small sample of reactions from local businesses, there are of course many more in Kimberley impacted by these new restrictions.

A new Facebook group has been launched called Project Take Out to serve as a resource for restaurants and businesses to showcase their daily specials, modified hours, takeout schedules and more, to “keep our businesses in business.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires
Next story
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Just Posted

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley is partnering with Pedal and Tap, The Shed, and Catering By Sinclair to have food delivered to their patio. Just one of the many ways local businesses are adapting to newly implemented restrictions banning in-restaurant dining. Paul Rodgers photo.
Local reactions to sudden ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions

After the Provincial Health Authority announced a new set of three-week “circuit… Continue reading

City of Kimberley and United Steelworkers Local 1-405 reach four-year collective agreement. Paul Rodgers file.
City reaches four-year agreement with United Steelworkers 1-405

After negotiating for a year, The City of Kimberley has officially reached… Continue reading

The Canadian Rockies International Airport is receiving $720,000 from the government to sustain operations throughout the pandemic. Google StreetView photo.
Province grants $720,000 to Cranbrook airport

Funding is part of a program supporting inter-city bus operators and 55 regional airports

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Most Read