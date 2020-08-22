Cranbrook Search and Rescue volunteers carry out training with new helmets and safety harnesses purchased in August with a community grant from BC Hydro. Photo courtesy BC Hydro.

Local, regional search and rescue organizations receive BC Hydro grants

Three regional search and rescue organizations are getting some new equipment thanks to grants from BC Hydro.

The Crown Corporation is providing over $5,000 in funding to the Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society, Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group, and the East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society.

The East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society received $3,000 to purchase a high angle redirect system to carry out rescues in fast flowing creeks and rivers with canyons and steep terrain.

The Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society received $2,000 to replace helmets and fall arrest harnesses.

The Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group received $750 to purchase firefighting equipment that will help prevent the spread of wildfire in the community.

The funds are being provided through BC Hydro’s Community Grant program, which helps organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities, with projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas,” according to a BC Hydro press release.

The crown corporation offers grassroots grants up to $2,000 for local programs and $10,000 for organizations to develop or expand in multiple communities.

There will be another open call for community grants beginning on Feb. 1, 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Just Posted

Local, regional search and rescue organizations receive BC Hydro grants

Three regional search and rescue organizations are getting some new equipment thanks… Continue reading

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Doctor Creek wildfire mapped at an estimated 3,000 hectares

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has grown up to… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust seeks feedback on Draft Strategic Plan

The plan will guide decisions made around future activities

Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp

Staff, guests evacuated from camp as fire in the Findlay Creek area grows to estimated 400 hectares

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Most Read