Local, regional task force to tackle economic recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic

A new task force in partnership with municipal governments and businesses and non-profit organizations is being created to respond to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and help with the economic recovery.

The key focus of the ERTF will be determining what supports and stimulus is needed for economic recovery. The ERTF members will work with each other to identify actions to support business — employers and employees — and residents.

The Economic Resiliency Task Force (ERTF) is represented by a wide array of organizations, including: Mayor Pratt and the City of Cranbrook, Mayor Don McCormick and the City of Kimberley, the Ktunaxa Nation, the Cranbrook and District Chamber of Commerce, the Cranbrook Downtown Business Association, Community Futures, the Columbia Basin Trust and Cranbrook Tourism.

Senior levels of government, including Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison and Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka have also lent their support, as well as other organizations such as the Regional District of East Kootenay, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (MFLNRORD) and the BC Economic Development Association.

The ERTF will be exploring all possibilities in full co-operation with local government to minimize the impact and see an economic recovery take place as soon as possible.

“We know there are tough times now and in the future for our business community and we decided to be proactive and formed a committee of all stakeholders to help these businesses. The City of Cranbrook and all our stakeholders has committed to help our business community weather these tough times,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “We will also be working together with all the stakeholders during this crisis and after to help out wherever we can to get them back on track to being successful. A healthy community requires a healthy business community and we are committed to do what we can to achieve this.”

The ERTF will be working with local govenrments exploring all options for minimizing the economic impacts while enabling conditions for an economic recovery.

“These are unprecedented times for our community, and we must take steps immediately to help our residents and economy, during and after the pandemic,” said Darren Brewer, Business Development Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “We are confident we can, together as a community, get though the economic impact of COVID-19. We want every resident and business in our community to know that we are working for you.”

If you need support, would like to be involved or would like more information, please contact Darren Brewer at 250-919-9792 or email Brewer.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

