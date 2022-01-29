Local supporters of a "Freedom Convoy" currently in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates packed out Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.

Local supporters of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates rally in Cranbrook

A “Freedom Convoy” that has been travelling across Western Canada arrived in Ottawa on Saturday

Hundreds of local supporters of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates in Ottawa turned out to Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday afternoon.

Downtown traffic was marked by semi-trucks, pickup trucks and vehicles decked out with signs and adorned with Canadian flags and protest placards.

Following speeches protesting all vaccine mandates, whether under provincial or federal jurisdiction, wrapped up at the Rotary Park bandstand, rally-goers took to the streets.

A group of supporters clustered at the Cranbrook St. N and Victoria Ave. intersection with signage and slogans, while a convoy of trucks and vehicles lined up out of the downtown core and onto ‘the strip’ running through town.

The local demonstration was in support of a “Freedom Convoy” that has been travelling across Western Canada for days, along with groups from other parts of the country, as hundreds of trucks converged on Ottawa today (Jan. 29) ostensibly to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

