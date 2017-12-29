Local wildlife biologist honoured provincially

A local Wildlife Biologist has been recognized provincially with top honours from the Province.

For the Townsman

A local Wildlife Biologist has been recognized provincially with top honours from the Province.

Irene Teske, Wildlife Biologist for the Kootenay-Boundary region,was presented with the prestigious Wildlife Officer of the Year award for B.C. at the provincial wildlife meetings held in November.

Teske was chosen to receive this award because of her “superior contributions to wildlife management in this region, over a 15 year span with the Fish and Wildlife Section,” according to the government of British Columbia.

“Irene’s willingness to step up and tackle controversial and highly challenging files has proven time and time again, that she is a very strong team player, and very deserving of the honour.”

In related news, Teske’s colleague Tara Szkorupa, Senior Wildlife Biologist for Kootenay-Boundary, will be starting a seven-month temporary assignment with the Fish and Wildlife Branch in January. This position will be focused on advancing the Ministry’s mandate to improve wildlife management and habitat conservation in B.C.

At the Wildlife Management Rountable held in March at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook, the major topics of discussion included the need for a new funding model for wildlife and a change in direction for wildlife management for B.C.

Previous story
Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay
Next story
Watch: News recap, Kimberley

Just Posted

Structure fire on Dewdney Way causes extensive damage

There were no injuries reported, Fire Department is investigating.

A dozen quilts for The Pines

A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the… Continue reading

Highway 95 closed in both directions

3.6 Kilometres south of Radium 4 Corners

Snow plow safety

What to do and what not to do near snow plows: Mainroad Communications

Medical Services Plan premium cuts start Jan. 1, 2018

VICTORIA - Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums will be cut by 50%… Continue reading

Watch: News recap, Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

World O’ Words: A long life on the Goon Spoon

I have come to realize I shall never be free — it is my doom

Most Read