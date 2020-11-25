Carmen Hintz (right) donates $500 to Heather Smith (left) at the Kimberley Food Bank, leftover cash after fundraising to rescue four kittens. Paul Rodgers photo.

Local’s extra kitten fundraiser money donated to Kimberley Food Bank

Carmen Hintz donates $500, after raising money to support rescued cats

Last month Carmen Hintz all of a sudden found herself with four brand new kittens after her dog Hundy discovered them at the ranch they were housesitting.

In order to cover veterinary costs associated with the four new rescues, Hintz did a bottle drive and some other fundraising and wound up raising nearly $2400.

READ MORE: Kimberley local rescues four kittens, starts fund to help others

So after taking care of the kittens, making sure they were healthy and had good homes, Hintz donated the extra cash raised to the SPCA and, pictured below, she also presented $500 to Heather Smith at the Kimberley Food Bank.

Due to issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank is forced to operate quite differently this year for Christmas; a very important time of year for them and those they help out.

They aren’t able to put up their Angel Trees this year, and will not be giving out gifts or putting together Christmas hampers.

READ MORE: Kimberley Food Bank cancels traditional hamper program

Instead, they will be working with local suppliers to create gift certificates for their clients to be able to buy their own hampers. Because of this, they’ve let the community know that they would prefer cash donations rather than food this year. Hintz’s donation was certainly welcome.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
