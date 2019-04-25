Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable items.

“With the warm summer weather comes an increase in the instances of petty property crime,” says Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Chris Newel. “These crimes are often “crimes of opportunity” as thieves simply find valuables that are left in plain view.”

These are often keys, cameras, phones, GPS units, CD’s or loose change left in unlocked vehicles.

It can also be bicycles left unlocked in a carport, yard, rear bed of a pickup truck or a vehicle bike rack.

“Very rarely do police receive reports of vehicles being broken into or damaged, these thefts are usually from unlocked vehicle,” he said. “Lock it or lose it!”

