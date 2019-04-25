Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable items.

“With the warm summer weather comes an increase in the instances of petty property crime,” says Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Chris Newel. “These crimes are often “crimes of opportunity” as thieves simply find valuables that are left in plain view.”

These are often keys, cameras, phones, GPS units, CD’s or loose change left in unlocked vehicles.

It can also be bicycles left unlocked in a carport, yard, rear bed of a pickup truck or a vehicle bike rack.

“Very rarely do police receive reports of vehicles being broken into or damaged, these thefts are usually from unlocked vehicle,” he said. “Lock it or lose it!”

READ MORE: Arrests made after Kimberley Cranbrook crime spree


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims
Next story
University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Just Posted

Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is May 7, 2019.

Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable… Continue reading

Province announces $2.5-million boost to increase tourism in B.C.’s resort towns

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Residents say crosswalk is unsafe

Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read