Vehicle collides with logging truck at Moyie

The head-on collision happened west of Cranbrook early Thursday morning. (Teresa Brown photo)

A horrific accident at Moyie resulted in one fatality, according to witnesses, when a vehicle collided with a logging truck early Thursday morning, Oct. 8.

The head-on collision happened at the entrance of the Owl’s Nest Resort at about 2:22 am.

The highway was shut down in both directions.

Initial reports indicate an eastbound Mitsubishi crossed the centre line and struck the westbound semi-truck. The collision caused a fire and RCMP were able to extinguish the flames.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi was killed at the scene. The logging truck driver sustained injuries, but is now at home.

The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and is conducting its own concurrent fact finding investigation to determine what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

Teresa Brown photo

