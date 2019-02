Traffic diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours as the scene was cleaned up

A logging truck lost it’s load at the intersection of Willowbrook Drive and Cranbrook St. N early Friday morning.

Crews with Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting, as well as RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted to Ridgeview Rd. for a few hours while the scene was cleaned up and the logs were removed.