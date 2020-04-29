(Black Press Media files)

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

A retail giant is reaching out to the little guy, offering to give small businesses a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

London Drugs announced Tuesday that space will be set aside in select stores, and small businesses that have been forced to shut their doors will be able to sell their products on London Drugs shelves.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position where we can really help out,” said London Drugs President and COO Clint Mahlman. “As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together.”

READ MORE: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

READ MORE: London Drugs dedicates shopping hour to first responders

The retail giant also said its flyers will continue running in more than 80 local newspapers across B.C.

“We know printed flyers are crucial for community newspapers especially during these challenging times,” a blog post from the company stated.

“London Drugs knows that for many people in our smaller communities especially, these publications are an essential source for news and information and something residents look forward to.”

The company plans to turn centre aisles in select stores into ‘Local Central,’ and small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration.

“Whether you sell coffee, local honey, or your restaurant’s graphic T-shirts, London Drugs is here to help,” Mahlman said.

Small business owners can apply online and must meet a handful of restrictions including:

– Must have a valid Canadian business license or permit.

– Business must be based in Western Canada (B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba).

– No alcohol, cannabis or tobacco products.

– Products must be physical items (cannot be service-based).

– Businesses deemed essential services (e.g. grocery stores) that are operating at full capacity do not qualify.

– Products must not require refrigeration or freezing.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reports that only 21 per cent of small businesses in Canada are fully open due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and 50 per cent have reported that they are unsure if their business will survive.

READ MORE: Small business owner helps other entrepreneurs weather the COVID-19 storm

READ MORE: Small business owner in downtown Chilliwack tries to survive COVID-19

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Just Posted

City Council unanimously approves elimination of sidewalk cafe fees

In another effort to help out the business community during the difficult… Continue reading

Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is… Continue reading

Kimberley’s five year financial plan gets first three readings at City Council

Kimberley’s five year financial plan received its first three readings at City… Continue reading

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Grocery workers feel the stress of the pandemic

We are all grateful to those who continue to work on the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

Most Read