Update: Evacuation alert issue for Deka Lake due to Cariboo wildfires

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for Deka Lake after five new wildfires sprung up in the Interlakes area Wednesday, including a 2.10-hectare blaze north of Jetson Road.

The alert is not an order, but rather is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises should it be required. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation but residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Jessica Mack said there were four clusters of wildfires in the region – totalling 16 individual fires – Wednesday, including five in the Deka Lake and Interlakes area, four in Horse Lake-Lone Butte, four west of Canim Lake and three near Green Lake and Watch Lake.

The largest fire is a six-hectare lightning-caused blaze in Lone Butte, near Irish Lake, followed by a 2.01 ha fire north of Jetson Road near Deka, and one-hectare fires southeast of Young Lake and north of Little Green Lake. The others are all under one hectare.

“As you can imagine, due to the severe thunderstorm that went through the 100 Mile Zone, it was an evolving situation,” Mack said in an email to the Free Press. “All of the wildfires within this zone are being assessed and will be actioned in priority sequence. Ground crews, helicopters, air tankers, members from volunteer fire departments and heavy equipment have responded and will continue to do so over the coming days.”

Thick acrid plumes of smoke were visible across the region Wednesday, making these wildfires “highly visible to surrounding communities,” Mack said.

The move to issue an evacuation alert for Deka followed the activation of the Emergency Operations Centre earlier in the day, prompted by the six-hectare blaze in Lone Butte, southeast of the iconic Butte. Police had gone door-to-door telling residents in Lone Butte to be prepared to evacuate. An emergency support services centre was opened at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said although Lone Butte residents weren’t required to leave at this time, some chose to go.

“We’re not evacuating anyone at this time but we want people to be prepared so we don’t have a situation like in 2017 when we went door-to-door, telling them to leave with nothing,” Birtwistle said, adding the fire appeared to be heading in the direction of McMillan Road and Horse Lake.

Resident Lisa Banner, who lives at 6071 Highway 24 behind the Butte, said she hadn’t noticed the fire – due to all the smoke – until two firetrucks rolled up her driveway. After an assessment, they left to deal with another fire but advised her to be ready to evacuate.

Wasting no time Banner called her husband home and they began packing their essentials. Around 5:30 p.m. they checked on the fire and saw flames coming towards them so they fled to the Lone Butte rest stop. From there they sat back and watched the planes fight the blaze, which was practically in her backyard.

“I’m super impressed, they saved our house, 100 per cent,” Banner said. “We’re still super thankful, even if it doesn’t work out in our favour.”

Birtwistle said the BC Wildfire Service and Lone Butte Fire Department, who worked together battling the blaze were “hitting it hard” with two tankers, two helicopters and two smaller bombers to douse the flames.

Lone Butte Fire Chief John Grieve said he was planning to visit the scene later Wednesday but “from what I understand is they had some good progress on it right away.

“At one point it was further in the bush where we couldn’t reach it. It would start candling and go out and start candling again. The feeling right now is pretty good.”

Birtwistle asked people to keep the road open to local traffic only, noting there were cars blocking the road in and out of the fire scene. “It’s getting lots of attention,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, BC Wildfire Service crews in a helicopter were dropping water over a fire on Watch Lake Road. That fire had initially been fought by the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Fire Department, which described it as a “runaway type five fire.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Mitch Campsall also closed Horse Lake Road after fires were reported in Lone Butte as well as northwest of Little Horse Lake and north of Horse Lake.

The fires were reported as thunder rolled through the region. Early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm is on the radar for 100 Mile House as a “dangerous” heat wave continues in the area.

The thunderstorm is predicted as the historic ridge of high pressure, which has caused record-breaking temperatures across the province, shifts to the east. “The main threats will be very strong wind gusts and intense lightning, with some areas seeing bursts of heavy rain,” the statement reads.

The CRD urges residents under evacuation alert to have a plan to transport family members or co-workers outside of the area, pack essential items such as medications and valuable papers and move pets and livestock to a safe area. In the event they are evacuated, they should ot shut off their natural gas. For more information, visit CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC.

List of fires:

Lone Butte – one km north of Irish Lake: 6 ha

North of Little Green Lake: one ha

South Green Lake, Pressy FSR: 0.01 ha

Northwest of Little Horse Lake: 0.40 ha

East of Ryall Road: 0.01 ha

North of Horse Lake: 0.01 ha

Northwest of Earle Lake: 0,01

Northeast of Wilcox Road: 0.09 ha

Eastside of Ruth Lake: 0.01 ha

Southeast of Judy Lake: 0.01

Drewy Lake: unknown

Deka Lake: unknown

North of Jetson LakeL 2.10 ha

Northwest of Lonely Lake: 0,09 ha

West of Henley Lake

Southeast of Young Lake: 1.10 ha

