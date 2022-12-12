Long time Kimberley city councillor, volunteer, Bert Banks passes

Bert Banks, on the left, with another well-loved Kimberley volunteer, Bob Bova. Bulletin file

The city of Kimberley is mourning the passing long-time city councillor and community volunteer, Bert Banks.

Bert Banks was a city councillor for 17 years, and a volunteer with Kimberley Community Development Society (KCDS). Bert was instrumental in the development of Kimberley’s Bavarian theme, golf courses, campground, aquatic centre, and Mark Creek Dam. As an ambassador and advocate for the City of Kimberley, Bert Banks served as President of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG) in 2001-2002, and was a lifetime member.

The Banks family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Hubert (Bert) Banks at the Kimberley Conference Centre at the Kimberley Alpine Resort on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 2:00 pm.

In memory of Bert Banks, the City of Kimberley will be hosting a free public swim on Tuesday, January 3rd, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Aquatic Centre where the Bert Banks Lap Pool is located.

The city of Kimberley sends its deepest condolences to the Banks family.