Looking ahead to 2018

One of the issues facing Kimberley is a lack of housing product and Mayor Don McCormick says progress is being made, with some new projects coming in 2018.

“We have two multi-unit projects being done by Tyee,” he said. “And Sullivan Landing is getting lots of interest.”

McCormick says the City is also in discussion with the Columbia Basin Trust and BC Housing regarding an affordable housing project on the old Cominco garage lands in Townsite. The Lions affordable housing project on Church Street is finally going into production, and he says shovels could be in the ground this year on the Kimberley Crossing seniors complex in Marysville.

Also coming up this year, McCormick hopes to get some traction on the SunMine expansion. He says he is confident that it will happen this year.

The new garbage truck will be delivered this spring, along with new cans for every property. Lots of information on that will be provided before the switch over, he says.

“We are also going to be looking at short term rentals this year,” he said. “We want to embrace that. People want Air BnB and similar types of short term rentals but we need to make sure we are getting our share of the taxes and a level playing field for other accommodators.”

“We also have the BC 55 Plus Games coming up in September and that’s going to be huge for us,” he said.