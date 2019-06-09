FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

Winner can pick $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value

A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 instalments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman wins whopping $39.5-million lottery

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market
Next story
Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

Kimberley Gymnastics Club hosts Coconut Cup 2019

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club held their annual Coconut Cup Competition on Saturday,… Continue reading

RDEK hosts Area E Town Hall meeting

Many topics were discussed from recycling and mosquito control to FireSmart and financial plan.

D-Day remembrance in Kimberley

Veterans from Kimberley, the East Kootenay, Calgary and the United States gathered… Continue reading

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Most Read