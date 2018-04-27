FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate’s new son is named Louis Arthur Charles. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

The new prince has a name — in fact three.

The infant son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

RELATED: It’s a boy for Kate and William

The palace said the baby’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

William and Kate’s third child was born Monday, a brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3.

Louis — pronounced LOO-ee — is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and his older siblings.

The name pays tribute twice over to Prince Charles, who has Arthur as one of his middle names.

The choice also honours Louis Mountbatten, Charles’ great-uncle and beloved mentor, who was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

RELATED: Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Bookmakers had been doing a brisk trade in bets on the new prince’s name, but Louis wasn’t among the favourites. The royal couple has used it before, as one of George’s middle names.

Arthur, Albert and James had been considered front-runners.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada
Next story
Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

Just Posted

NAIT students first to tour Core Shack

Professor Carolyn Kelly from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and… Continue reading

Remembering those who lost their lives on the job

Kimberley resident Brian Crowe’s annual ‘Day of Mourning’

East Kootenay-Columbia establishing Community Investment Co-op

Kimberley-Cranbrook is one of four sub-regions to participate.

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible through Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn is underway near the ?Aq’am community, after… Continue reading

Four caribou left in South Purcells herd

A dire situation, says Wildsight

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Good fire, bad fire: the benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams – Outreach Coordinator, Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program. The… Continue reading

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Most Read