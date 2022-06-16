Lussier Hot Springs temporarily closed due to high water

There is no timeline for when they will re-open

The Lussier River Hot Springs are accessed by the Whiteswan Forest Service Road south of Canal Flats. Bulletin file.

Lussier Hot Springs, at Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park, are currently closed due to high water.

A notice on the BC Parks webpage says that the hot springs are closed temporarily because of high water levels. The notice asks park-goers to obey the closure signage and monitor the park webpage for further updates.

There is no indication of when the hot springs will re-open, and the closure was posted as of June 14, 2022.

This comes as the East Kootenay region is under a high streamflow advisory.

A flood watch in the Kootenays and Upper Columbia was downgraded to a high streamflow advisory on June 15, as a storm front bringing significant amounts of rainfall has passed through the region.

The BC Parks page also notes that bears are out and about and that Whiteswan Provincial Park is bear country.

“BC Parks is promoting a BARE campsite program in the park and is asking all park users to help out by not leaving any unattended wildlife attractants in their campsites,” reads the notice. “Attractants include, but aren’t limited to: coolers, garbage, food, dishes, fish/fish remains, pet food, oil/gas products, bird feeders and toiletries.”

For more information visit bcparks.ca.



