People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

BC Hydro says the province set another all-time summer peak hourly demand record

A small village in Interior B.C. earned another dubious honour Monday (June 28). At a steaming 47.9 C, Lytton once again broke records for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, breaking its own record of 46.6 C set just on Sunday.

It wasn’t quite the hottest place in North America yesterday, although perhaps it’s best no part of B.C. goes for the win. The aptly-named Death Valley, Calif., hit 52.2 C on Monday according to the U.S. National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Lytton may have been the hottest place in the country but plenty of other areas weren’t too far behind; Ashcroft hit 46.4 C, breaking the record of 40.6 C set in 2015, while Kamloops hit 45.8 C, breaking the record of 39.1 set in 2015. Around B.C., 59 temperature records were shattered in all regions of the province.

According to BC Hydro, peak electricity use was just as high. Monday night broke the all-time summer peak hourly demand record for the third consecutive day, with a preliminary analysis showing demand reached 8,516 megawatts. All around, electricity demand has been about 30 per cent higher during this heat wave than on an average day in June.

VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

READ MORE: Heat wave marked by unusually high night time temperatures

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination
Next story
WildSafeBC urges caution in Kimberley Nature Park after reports of defensive black bear

Just Posted

A black bear in Kimberley. WildSafeBC has been getting multiple reports of one behaving defensively in the Kimberley Nature Park and urges caution. Paul Rodgers file. A map provided from WildSafeBC indicating where reports of an aggressive bear have been coming from.
WildSafeBC urges caution in Kimberley Nature Park after reports of defensive black bear

RDEK Fire Services South Country have responded to two ditch fires in two days caused by tossed cigarettes. RDEK Facebook.
RDEK Fire Services warns of danger of tossed cigarette butts

Race winner Meaghan Hackinen of Kelowna making her way through Kimberley on Monday, June 28. Dave White photo
Enduring the heat: Epic 1000 BC riders make their way through Kimberley

Kimberley pharmacist Lei Lei Wu is running 21 kilometres a day for 21.5 days to raise money and awareness for the Ktunaxa Nation and developmental trauma. Photo submitted.
215 KM for 215 kids: Kimberley pharmacist running to raise funds for Ktunaxa First Nation