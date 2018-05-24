MacKay Contracting awarded contract for construction of Norton Ave.

Kimberley City Council has approved a contract with Barrie Mackay Contracting Ltd. to complete the 2018 Norton Avenue Road Improvements project.

The contract is for close to $2 million, for the completion of the projects on both the 100 and 200 blocks as outlined by the City.

The work detailed in the tender includes:

* removal of existing pavement, sidewalks, water and sanitary;

* installation of new water main and service, sanitary main and service, and additional storm catch basins and section of storm main;

* excavation and installation of new mechanically stabilized road structure (gravel plus geogrid);

* reinstatement of 75mm thick asphalt pavement including tie-ins to existing roads, new asphalt path separated by a barrier curb and asphalt grindings parking lane.

With regards to deliberations that are currently taking place with residents of the 100 block, City CAO Scott Sommerville says that the City is still trying to negotiate for a local area service, and what per cent the City would contribute for any extra construction.

MacKay will be completing the project as outlined, however if a local area service is established, there is potential for the completion of sidewalks and an extension of the pavement, as requested by 100 block residents. A local area service allows the City and residents to share a portion of the added work.

Somerville says it is not yet determined when construction will begin, but he expects some time in the next few weeks. This information will soon be available so that residents and businesses in the area can make plans for alternate arrangements during construction.

Senior Manager of Operations Chris Mummery wrote in a report to Council that the budget approved for the 2018 Norton Avenue Road Improvements Project with the adoption of the 2018-2022 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw was $2,073,981 for identified work on both the 100 and 200 blocks.

“Following a detailed evaluation by the City’s Engineering staff, it was determined that Barrie Mackay Contracting’s bid ($1,884,965.32) is compliant with the tender requirements and is under budget leaving $189,015 to fund expenditures in excess of the tender price if necessary,” wrote Mummery.