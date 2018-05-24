Reccomended plans for 225 to 280 Norton Avenue, facing uphill (Jay Hamilton/City of Kimberley file).

MacKay Contracting awarded contract for construction of Norton Ave.

Kimberley City Council has approved a contract with Barrie Mackay Contracting Ltd. to complete the 2018 Norton Avenue Road Improvements project.

The contract is for close to $2 million, for the completion of the projects on both the 100 and 200 blocks as outlined by the City.

The work detailed in the tender includes:

* removal of existing pavement, sidewalks, water and sanitary;

* installation of new water main and service, sanitary main and service, and additional storm catch basins and section of storm main;

* excavation and installation of new mechanically stabilized road structure (gravel plus geogrid);

* reinstatement of 75mm thick asphalt pavement including tie-ins to existing roads, new asphalt path separated by a barrier curb and asphalt grindings parking lane.

With regards to deliberations that are currently taking place with residents of the 100 block, City CAO Scott Sommerville says that the City is still trying to negotiate for a local area service, and what per cent the City would contribute for any extra construction.

MacKay will be completing the project as outlined, however if a local area service is established, there is potential for the completion of sidewalks and an extension of the pavement, as requested by 100 block residents. A local area service allows the City and residents to share a portion of the added work.

Somerville says it is not yet determined when construction will begin, but he expects some time in the next few weeks. This information will soon be available so that residents and businesses in the area can make plans for alternate arrangements during construction.

Senior Manager of Operations Chris Mummery wrote in a report to Council that the budget approved for the 2018 Norton Avenue Road Improvements Project with the adoption of the 2018-2022 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw was $2,073,981 for identified work on both the 100 and 200 blocks.

“Following a detailed evaluation by the City’s Engineering staff, it was determined that Barrie Mackay Contracting’s bid ($1,884,965.32) is compliant with the tender requirements and is under budget leaving $189,015 to fund expenditures in excess of the tender price if necessary,” wrote Mummery.

Previous story
Kootenay village pot survey reveals a mixed bag

Just Posted

MacKay Contracting awarded contract for construction of Norton Ave.

Kimberley City Council has approved a contract with Barrie Mackay Contracting Ltd.… Continue reading

Interior Health launches water advisory map

In a first-of-its-kind project in Canada, Interior Health has launched a real-time,… Continue reading

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

KCBP seeking volunteers and roosts for annual BC Bat Counts

The community initiative helps determine bat populations as White Nose Syndrome looms

BCGA cancels, reschedules Jr. Golf tournaments due to lack of participation

The British Columbia Golf Association (BCGA) has cancelled and rescheduled some Junior… Continue reading

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Kootenay village pot survey reveals a mixed bag

The majority of Warfield respondents were for cannabis sales, but with dispensary restrictions

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

Most Read