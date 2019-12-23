Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

No tsunami warning is expected after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Monday morning.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

The agency said there are no reports of damage.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

