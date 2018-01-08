Mail stolen from super boxes in Marysville

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel reports that sometime overnight between January 3 and January 4, 2018, an unknown person(s) broke the locks on several of Canada Post’s Super Boxes located in Marysville, BC and stole all of the mail from the mail boxes.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the person(s) responsible. If you saw any suspicious activity around 305th St in Marysville during this time period or believe you have other information that will help solve this crime, please contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

Canada Post is in the process of notifying all of the affected clients and encourage affected clients to contact Customer Service via the Canada Post Website.