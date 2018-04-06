Mainroad calling for slippery conditions, black ice

The East Kootenay Contractor says conditions can change within a matter of minutes.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has released the following statement with regards to road conditions this weekend:

The forecast is calling for sporadic precipitation combines with temperature fluctuations a few degrees either side of zero. This can produce rapidly changing surface conditions with wet areas freezing or thawing in a matter of minutes.

Mainroad says some snow accumulation is possible and slushy conditions are likely. Motorists should expect winter conditions, and be extra alert for potential slippery sections and black ice. Sundown and daybreak are particular hazard time periods but freezing conditions are possible any time of the day. Don’t be fooled by a dry appearing road, slippery patches can appear anywhere at any time with these conditions.

Minored crews are treating highways with anti-icing chemicals where appropriate, but motorists are reminded to slow down and be cautious. As always, watch for wildlife which can be attracted by salt on the road surface.

Spring highway maintenance activities are also in progress, watch for sweepers, pothole patch crews, sign repair and bridge operations.

Check www.drivebc.ca for the latest updates before heading out.

